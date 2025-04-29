SCHAUMBURG, IL – Today, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi concluded a three-stop “Trump Tariff Tour” across Illinois to highlight the destructive economic impact of President Donald Trump’s blanket tariff policies. From Chicago to Atlanta to Urbana, Congressman Krishnamoorthi heard directly from small business owners, farmers, and workers about how Trump’s tariffs are driving up costs, shrinking margins, and threatening jobs across the state.

“Whether it’s a family farm, a neighborhood kombucha brewery, or a local produce distributor, Illinois businesses and working families are footing the bill for Donald Trump’s reckless tariff war,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said. “These tariffs are a hidden tax on hardworking families and small businesses, and they’re already doing real damage to our economy. Illinoisans shouldn’t have to pay the price for Trump’s self-inflicted economic wounds. It’s time to end these tariffs now.”

“Many of the small businesses that drive our economy have been rocked by the uncertainty of shifting tariffs and trade policies,” said Elliot Richardson, president of the Small Business Advocacy Council (SBAC). “These small businesses face the prospect of rising costs, shrinking margins, and disrupted supply chains. Small businesses do not have the resources to suddenly and frequently pivot, making transparency and certainty so important to the small business community. The SBAC continues to urge an intentional approach to trade policies that considers the impact on small businesses so they do not become collateral damage in escalating trade wars.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tour kicked off in Chicago at Testa Produce, where the congressman met with CEO Peter Testa and small business leaders from the Small Business Advocacy Council. There, he emphasized that tariffs are inflating operating costs for food distributors and retailers across the state. From there, Congressman Krishnamoorthi traveled to Kindred Farms in Atlanta, Illinois, where he stood with local agricultural leaders to call out the impact of retaliatory tariffs on Illinois’ $200 billion agricultural sector. The tour concluded at Cloud Mountain Kombucha Brewery in Urbana, where the congressman met with small business owners and local leaders to discuss the ripple effects of higher import costs.

Across the state, the congressman warned that if fully implemented, Trump’s proposed tariffs could cost the average Illinois household at least $4,400 per year, with 44% of small businesses already bracing for revenue losses. As the Trump administration continues to pursue its costly trade policies, Congressman Krishnamoorthi is fighting to protect Illinois families and the small businesses that drive our economy.

More like this: