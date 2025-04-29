Congressman Krishnamoorthi tours Testa Produce in Chicago.SCHAUMBURG, IL – Today, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi concluded a three-stop “Trump Tariff Tour” across Illinois to highlight the destructive economic impact of President Donald Trump’s blanket tariff policies. From Chicago to Atlanta to Urbana, Congressman Krishnamoorthi heard directly from small business owners, farmers, and workers about how Trump’s tariffs are driving up costs, shrinking margins, and threatening jobs across the state.

“Whether it’s a family farm, a neighborhood kombucha brewery, or a local produce distributor, Illinois businesses and working families are footing the bill for Donald Trump’s reckless tariff war,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said. “These tariffs are a hidden tax on hardworking families and small businesses, and they’re already doing real damage to our economy. Illinoisans shouldn’t have to pay the price for Trump’s self-inflicted economic wounds. It’s time to end these tariffs now.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Many of the small businesses that drive our economy have been rocked by the uncertainty of shifting tariffs and trade policies,” said Elliot Richardson, president of the Small Business Advocacy Council (SBAC). “These small businesses face the prospect of rising costs, shrinking margins, and disrupted supply chains. Small businesses do not have the resources to suddenly and frequently pivot, making transparency and certainty so important to the small business community. The SBAC continues to urge an intentional approach to trade policies that considers the impact on small businesses so they do not become collateral damage in escalating trade wars.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congressman Krishnamoorthi at Mountain Cloud Kombucha Brewing in Urbana.

The tour kicked off in Chicago at Testa Produce, where the congressman met with CEO Peter Testa and small business leaders from the Small Business Advocacy Council. There, he emphasized that tariffs are inflating operating costs for food distributors and retailers across the state. From there, Congressman Krishnamoorthi traveled to Kindred Farms in Atlanta, Illinois, where he stood with local agricultural leaders to call out the impact of retaliatory tariffs on Illinois’ $200 billion agricultural sector. The tour concluded at Cloud Mountain Kombucha Brewery in Urbana, where the congressman met with small business owners and local leaders to discuss the ripple effects of higher import costs.

Across the state, the congressman warned that if fully implemented, Trump’s proposed tariffs could cost the average Illinois household at least $4,400 per year, with 44% of small businesses already bracing for revenue losses. As the Trump administration continues to pursue its costly trade policies, Congressman Krishnamoorthi is fighting to protect Illinois families and the small businesses that drive our economy.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi at Kindred Farms in Atlanta, Illinois.

More like this:

Durbin Speaks Out Against Trump's Tariffs On Mexico and Canada
Mar 4, 2025
Durbin Meets With Fareway CEO & President To Discuss Trump Tariffs, Senator’s Credit Card Competition Act
Apr 13, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration To Stop Illegal Tariffs
5 days ago
Budzinski Leads Letter to President Trump Urging Targeted Approach to Tariffs to Support U.S. Steel Manufacturing  
Mar 19, 2025
Pritzker, Stratton, Issue Statements On Trump's Tariff Plan
Mar 4, 2025

 