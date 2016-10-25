BETHALTO - Congressman John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) says the Metro East needs a State Representative who will stand up for their values which is why today he is pleased to announce his endorsement of Mike Babcock for the Illinois State Representative race in the 111th District.

“Mike Babcock is a proven leader who will fight to bring an end to the tax and spend policies bankrupting our state,” Congressman Shimkus said. “I have known Mike for several years and I know that he will serve with honesty and integrity. He will be the strong voice Metro East needs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mike Babcock says it is an honor to receive the support of Congressman John Shimkus.

“Congressman Shimkus has been fighting the good fight for years and I am truly honored to have his endorsement,” Babcock said. “I agree with the Congressman, our state needs to change course or we are on the road to financial ruin. I pledge to the people of the 111th District to fight for their values and bring fiscal sanity back to Springfield.”

Mike resides in Bethalto with his wife Carol and have three sons. Mike is running for State Representative in the 111th District, which is comprised of parts of Madison and Jersey counties.

More like this: