WOOD RIVER - A former firefighter - Congressman Mike Bost - visited the Wood River Fire Station Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bost, a former Murphysboro firefighter, listened as firefighters talked about the different concerns of the safety of the job, compared to a decade ago.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said: “Congressman Bost also discussed a pending grant with the Corps of Engineers for sewer separation in the Cities of Wood River and Belleville."

U.S. Rep. Bost serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

More like this: