WOOD RIVER - A former firefighter - Congressman Mike Bost - visited the Wood River Fire Station Tuesday.

Bost, a former Murphysboro firefighter, listened as firefighters talked about the different concerns of the safety of the job, compared to a decade ago.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said: “Congressman Bost also discussed a pending grant with the Corps of Engineers for sewer separation in the Cities of Wood River and Belleville."

U.S. Rep. Bost serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

