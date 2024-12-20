ALTON - Confluence Wealth Management recently welcomed over 200 guests to their client appreciation Christmas party, where they also raised $7,132 for Crisis Food Center.

Confluence Wealth Management, a locally-owned financial planning and wealth management firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, works with Riverbend residents across the community. Co-owners Jack Hoelscher and Robert Diaz were excited to see so many of their clients come together on Dec. 19, 2024, to celebrate and support a good cause.

“It's just everybody getting together and having a good time and celebrating what a great year it’s been,” Hoelscher said. “One of the main reasons we got into this business is the people element and the relationships that we’re able to build.”

Located at Old Bakery Beer Company, the party invited clients to connect with each other and learn more about Crisis Food Center, a local food pantry in downtown Alton. Clients were encouraged to donate if possible, and Confluence Wealth Management provided a donation of $2,000 to kick off the giving.

Hoelscher and Diaz explained that this is the third year that Confluence has hosted a client appreciation Christmas party, and they decided to highlight The Salvation Army last year. They were eager for the chance to help another organization in the community, especially around the holiday season.

“It’s just a great chance for people to remake some connections they’ve had from the past and then also make new connections under this common umbrella of working with us and helping out the Crisis Food Center,” Diaz explained. “Our clients are very generous people, and we were glad to help support with our own donation.”

These community donations mean a lot to nonprofits like Crisis Food Center. The organization supplies food to community members with no income or residential requirements.

Nick Kessinger, who oversees the center, explained that a lot of grants focused on food insecurity have been discontinued in recent years, making donations even more important. He emphasized the value of events like this where Crisis can share their mission.

“We’re really trying to make it more of an emphasis to get more local help and support, and that comes from sharing our mission locally,” Kessinger said. “Tonight’s an opportunity to do that, to just let people know what we do.”

Hoelscher and Diaz thanked their clients for the donations and a fun evening. Giving back is important to Confluence Wealth Management, and they said they are pleased that their firm could help a local organization that does so much for the community.

“Robert and I are very community-oriented people. We’re both from Alton. A lot of our clients are, as well. So we really just appreciate any opportunity we have to give back,” Hoelscher added. “We truly believe that we are helping every person we work with to better their financial future, and in turn, that’s going to better the community that we live in when people are more financially secure. As part of that, it allows us to see the need in the community and do our small part to really advance some of those causes that are important to us, which is really just helping those in need.”

For more information about Confluence Wealth Management, visit their official website at RaymondJames.com/ConfluenceWealth. To learn more about the Crisis Food Center, including how to donate, check out their official Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, check out this article on RiverBender.com for information about local resources.

Confluence Wealth Management and Raymond James are not affiliated with the Crisis Food Center.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Confluence Wealth Management is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

