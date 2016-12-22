Closed on Christmas and New Year’s weekends

HARTFORD – The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford, will be closed during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This year, the Christmas and New Year holidays fall on Saturday and Sunday which are also the days the Tower is open during the winter months. Because of the holidays, the Tower will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and again on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Tower will reopen for its regular winter hours on Saturday, Jan. 7. Winter events at the Tower begin on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the popular Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art will spend the day turning logs and large pieces of wood into eagles, turtles, owls and other local wildlife using chainsaws. Their art is also available for sale. Visit ConfluenceTower.com for more information about the Tower’s winter events.

The Tower is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available. Admission to the Tower is $6 for adults, $5 for adults 62 and over, active military and military veterans, $4 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

