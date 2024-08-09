COLLINSVILLE – For the first time since 2019, Confluence Crush Roller Derby (CCRD) will host a home game on August 17, 2024, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville (1 Gateway Drive).

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the first whistle set to blow at 6 p.m., as CCRD faces off against Vette City Roller Derby from Kentucky in an eagerly anticipated doubleheader.

A 50/50 raffle will be held, with proceeds going directly to the Belleville Area Humane Society. The local animal shelter aims to improve the lives of animals through adoption, humane education, and community outreach.

With over 30 local players from across the Metro area, this game signifies a notable return to the convention center for CCRD, which has been a staple in the community since its inception in 2011.

Concessions and a bar will be available for attendees.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome our local fans back after such a long break," said Scarlet Bandit, the CCRD team captain. "We've been putting in a lot of hard work at practice, and we're hopeful it will pay off with a big win."

Tickets are available online or can be purchased at the door. Prices are set at $15 for adults, while children aged 8 and under can attend for free. Military personnel and first responders can enjoy half-price tickets with valid ID.

Founded in 2011, Confluence Crush Roller Derby is a nonprofit organization [501(c)3] that provides cis women, trans women, and non-binary and gender expansive individuals over the age of 18 in St. Louis and the Metro East the opportunity to play flat track roller derby. CCRD is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) and is internationally ranked.

For more information, visit www.confluencecrush.com.