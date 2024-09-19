COLLINSVILLE — On September 28, 2024, Confluence Crush Roller Derby (CCRD) will host its final home game of the season at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville (1 Gateway Drive). Doors open at 5 p.m., and the action begins at 6 p.m. as CCRD takes on Rolla Rockets Roller Derby from Rolla, along with a mixed team of skaters from across the Midwest.

In celebration of the season’s finale, CCRD will hold a donation drive and 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting the Belleville Area Humane Society. This local shelter is dedicated to improving the lives of animals through adoption, education, and outreach. Fans who bring an item from the shelter’s donation list or show a receipt from the shelter’s Amazon wishlist will receive $5 off their ticket at the door, making it easier than ever to support a great cause while enjoying a night of roller derby.

“Our last bout had an amazing turnout, reminding us of the incredible community that backs our team,” said Scarlet Bandit, CCRD team captain. “This game is shaping up to be even bigger, as we’re not just taking on one team, but a mix of talented skaters from all across the Midwest.”

Tickets are available online, or they can be purchased at the door. Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $15

Article continues after sponsor message Kids 8 and under: Free

Military/First Responders: Half-price with ID

Concessions and a bar will be available to satisfy all cravings.

For more information, visit www.confluencecrush.com.

About Confluence Crush Roller Derby

Founded in 2011, Confluence Crush Roller Derby is a nonprofit organization [501(c)3] that exists to provide cis women, trans women, and/or non-binary and gender expansive individuals over the age of 18 in St. Louis and the Metro East the unique opportunity to play flat track roller derby within a welcoming community that both supports skaters in their development as well as challenges them to realize their potential as athletes. CCRD is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), and is internationally ranked.

More like this: