HARDIN/MT. VERNON - Growers from across the region will gather for the 2022 Southwestern Illinois Commercial Tree Fruit School on Tuesday, February 8 in Hardin and the 2022 Southern Illinois Fruit and Vegetable School on Wednesday, February 9 in Mt. Vernon.

These programs, sponsored by University of Illinois Extension, will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hardin and the Double Tree Conference Center in Mt. Vernon, respectively. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. and the program runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Elizabeth Wahle, U of I Extension horticulture educator, says that the programs include presenters from University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University, University of Missouri and Purdue University, and from the tree fruit, small fruit, strawberry and vegetable grower support industry.

Topics at the February 8, Hardin School, will include Peach Insect and Disease Management, Mineral Nutrition of Peach Trees, Managing Strategies for Mineral Nutrition of Apples, Update on Managing Apple Diseases, Emphasizing Bitter Rot Complex Problems, Methods to Reduce Pesticide Use, Weather: A Review of 2021 and a Look Forward to 2022 and Beyond.

These same topics will also be presented at the February 9, Mt. Vernon school, along with: Maximizing Blueberry and Blackberry Performance, Major Cucurbit Diseases, Updates on Tomato Diseases, Pumpkin Production Back to Basics, No-till Pepper and Tomato Research Trials, What’s New for Sweet Corn, Crop Insurance Options for Small Farms, Understanding Small Fruit Rood Requirements, Marketing Cut Flowers, How to Plant Raised Beds and Field Grown Techniques in Landscape Fabric.

Advance registration by February 2 for the Hardin School is $40 per person. Walk-in registration at the door is $50/person. Registration includes lunch.

Registration for the Mt. Vernon School is $50 per farm by February 5. Late and at-door registration is $60 per farm. The Mt. Vernon School does not include lunch. Industry representatives will also be on hand to talk about their latest products and services.

For more details and online registration, visit http://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms/. Or contact Wahle by phone 618-344-4230 or email wahle@illinois.edu. If you need disability accommodations to participate in this program, please call by January 31. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

