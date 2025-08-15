CASEYVILLE — Police departments from Caseyville, Collinsville, and Maryville will team up this evening to raise funds for the Shop with a Cop program, aiming to support local children during the holiday season.

The event, called Cones with a Cop, will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Dairy Haven in Caseyville.

During the fundraiser, all proceeds from Dairy Haven purchases will be donated directly to Shop with a Cop, a program designed to provide holiday gifts for children in the community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Dunk-a-Cop Dunk Tank, where donations of any amount allowed participants to dunk police officers, including Caseyville Police Chief Woodrow Hall, who volunteered to be in the tank for part of the evening. Other officers will take turns in the dunk tank throughout the event.

Additional activities will be face painting, music provided by a DJ, and the distribution of snap-on police bracelets and fun stickers for children.

Overflow parking will be available at FCB Bank, located at 204 North Main Street, and Dos Generaciones at 301 North Main Street.