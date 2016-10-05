GODFREY – A new storage building is going in an area where the old Cream Machine in Godfrey used to be located.

Concrete work was intense on Tuesday afternoon at the site, in the 1500 block of West Delmar in Godfrey, next to Old Route 100 Storage.

One of the concrete personnel working on the scene said this will be an additional storage facility. Many drive by the area on West Delmar every day and have been wondering what would be built there.

The company doing the concrete work had been on the project off and on over the past week, along with multiple other jobs.

