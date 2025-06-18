From high-energy concerts and family-friendly summer camps to one-of-a-kind markets and vibrant community festivals, the upcoming events promise something for everyone to enjoy throughout the region. For a complete listing of all the exciting happenings, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ and start planning your next adventure today!

Featured

GGCA Summer Camp invites children ages 3 to 12 to embark on an unforgettable adventure this summer at Greater Glory Christian Academy. The 2025 Summer Camp theme is "Bible Explorer: Trek through Truth!" and promises a fun-filled experience with outdoor and water games, crafts, weekly field trips to nearby attractions and the NCG Cinema in Alton, along with daily hot meals. Running from June 2nd to July 25th, the camp operates weekdays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with before and aftercare available. The cost is $90 per student per week, and CHASI is accepted. Spaces are limited, so interested parents are encouraged to call (618) 468-1068 or email ggcaalton@gmail.com to register and let their child enjoy a summer full of learning, laughter, and faith growth.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! marks the 33rd season of this vibrant market held every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to Noon, starting May 10th through October 18th in Downtown Alton at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street. Shoppers can discover a wide variety of locally-grown seasonal produce including heirloom fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, fresh eggs, honey, baked goods, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and handcrafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking. Additionally, vendors serve ready-to-eat meals, offering delicious breakfast and lunch options. The market also features live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and special activities each week, from jazz combos and pottery wheel throwing to goat yoga and festive events like Christmas in July. Follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket to stay updated on weekly highlights and enjoy a lively community atmosphere all season long.

Books & Brunch Market returns with a fresh twist at Old Bakery Beer Company, offering an inviting space to shop from 20 local authors and book sellers. The event caters to all readers with genres ranging from children's books and comic books to thrillers and romance, ensuring there is something perfect for every book lover. For those who prefer e-books, many authors provide digital options, making this an excellent opportunity to meet local talent and fellow readers alike. The market features a diverse lineup of vendors including Elizabeth Donald, Tori Ross, Queen Beedz, Stevie Draws Dinos, Rae Lee Presents, and many more. Grab a friend and enjoy a delightful day of discovering new stories and supporting local authors while savoring brunch in a welcoming atmosphere.

Events on Jun. 20, 2025

Get ready for a thrilling day on the greens at the RiverBend Golf Classic held at Woodlands Golf Course in Alton, where golfers enjoy a fun-filled day with prizes, food, beverages, and sponsorship opportunities.

Indulge in a delicious seafood feast every Friday at the Edwardsville American Legion with the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out, featuring classic platters, sandwiches, tacos, and popcorn shrimp baskets served with your choice of sides.

Bring your kids to The Mill in Granite City for the exciting Kids’ Summer Reading Programs happening throughout June and July, packed with engaging performances, science shows, puzzles, live music, and interactive fun for the whole family.

Don’t miss the unique island flavors at the Chalan Pago Grill Popup at Shoehorn Brewing in Belleville, offering authentic BBQ from Guam alongside local craft beers for one last delicious chance before they head to California.

Celebrate a once-in-a-century moment with the City of Edwardsville at the 62025 Day in Edwardsville City Park featuring games, food, a charity contest, a group photo at 6:20:25 PM, and a lively concert with Mike Sonderegger and his Dueling Pianos.

Skate enthusiasts of all ages are invited to the Summer Soltice Skate Social at Edwardsville Township Community Park - Airplane Park, a fun, supportive event with skate rentals and mentorship for beginners and pros alike.

Light up your Friday night with glowing fun for the whole family at Family Glow Skate at Skate City Belleville, where neon lights and two hours of skating create an unforgettable summer atmosphere.

Experience craft cocktails and a vibrant social scene at Germania After Dark in Jerseyville, where the menu rotates monthly to offer something new and exciting for every palate.

Enjoy an energetic evening filled with dance, classic rock, pop, and country music as Soulshine Groove Live at B&H takes the stage at Bakers & Hale’s patio in Godfrey, complemented by great food and drinks.

Reconnect with old friends and celebrate memories at The Outlet Event Center during the EHS Class of 1970 55th Reunion, an informal gathering featuring a photo booth and a tribute to a beloved classmate while supporting a scholarship fund.

Kick off the summer season with uplifting tunes and great vibes as Porch Café makes their debut at Fast Eddie's Bon Air during the Porch Cafe at Bon Air event in Alton.

Step into a magical world at Alton Little Theater with Dare to Dream JR: A Disney Musical Revue, a heartwarming production featuring beloved songs from classic Disney films that will enchant audiences of all ages.

Prepare for a dazzling night of glitz and glam at Grafton's first-ever drag show, Majesty of the Mississippi, hosted by local personalities and featuring top drag entertainers, dinner, drinks, and stunning river views at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill.

Enjoy free live music under the stars at Edwardsville’s City Park Bandstand with the 2025 Concerts in the Park, featuring a variety of bands including the lively Dueling Pianos show on June 20, perfect for families and music lovers alike.

Rock out with classic tunes as The Dave Mendoza Band Live! returns to Copper Fire in Belleville, delivering a night of unforgettable classic rock starting at 8:00 PM.

Celebrate the weekend with high-energy live music by Rock Bottom at Live with Rock Bottom in Belleville at Silver Creek Sports & Social, an ideal spot for food, fun, and vibrant outdoor entertainment.

Events on Jun. 21, 2025

Join the community in Alton for the inspiring Workout for the Shelters at Functional Fitness Images, an annual event supporting local shelters with a $10 entry fee and donations of pet food or home goods.

Experience the freshness of summer at Edwardsville's St. Louis Street during The Land of Goshen Community Market, where vendors offer produce, flowers, treats, and live music from 8 AM to noon.

Water garden enthusiasts and nature lovers can explore private gardens throughout the St. Louis Metro area at the SLWGS Pond-O-Rama Water Garden Tour - 25th Anniversary in Manchester, a two-day self-guided tour filled with tranquil landscapes and aquatic beauty.

Pedal for a cause with friends at Edwardsville's Global Brew Tap House during Gears & Beers, a fun ride followed by live music and a complimentary beer to support adaptive bikes for children.

Stretch and cuddle adorable baby goats in Livingston at Goat Yoga | Hosted By: The Twistee Treat Diner, a delightful morning session costing $35 per person.

Those aspiring to serve can take the written test for firefighter/paramedics at the Edwardsville Fire Department Recruitment Test held at the Edwardsville Public Safety Headquarters, with registration deadline by June 5th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Families with kids interested in construction are invited to Edwardsville Children's Museum for the Spencer Homes Construction Day, featuring real vehicles, crafts, and free hard hats in a fun-filled morning.

Celebrate local dance talent in Godfrey at Lewis and Clark during the Ignite Your Spark recital, offering two shows with admission at $15 cash only.

Motorcycle and trike enthusiasts will enjoy a lively meetup at Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton during ROLLINON3, featuring food trucks, music, games, and vendor showcases.

Car lovers and adventurers can join a spirited "Duck Hunting" Jeep Run on Old Route 66 starting at The Twistee Treat Diner in Livingston, followed by a car show and live music at the Jeep Run.

Families and Disney fans are invited to Alton Little Theater for the magical Dare to Dream JR: A Disney Musical Revue, a heartwarming show running June 19-22 with tickets at $15.

Kick off summer in Belleville at Sullivan's outdoor party Sullivan's Summer Kick-Off featuring country music, dancing, yard games, and prizes for those in boots or cowboy hats.

Support Catholic Urban Programs at Bennie's Pizza Pub in Belleville during Celebrity Bartending for a Cause, where local celebrities bartend and live music entertains from afternoon into evening.

Enjoy soulful sounds at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus with Live Music Andy Coco’s R&B Revue, offering a relaxing music experience in Grafton.

Car enthusiasts will delight in the Route 66 Car Cruise Extravaganza at The Twistee Treat Diner in Livingston, featuring classic and exotic cars along with the Miss Red, White & Blue Pin Up Contest to benefit charity, all wrapped in live music and delicious treats at Route 66 Car Cruise Extravaganza | Hosted By: The Twistee Treat Diner.

Witness thrilling wrestling action by the Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance at the Edwardsville American Legion during the Evening of Live Wrestling at Edwardsville American Legion, with doors opening at 6 PM and tickets priced at $15 for adults.

Celebrate youth musical talent with the Riverbend Youth Chorale's free Summer Festival Finale Concert at The Bridge Church in Alton, showcasing nature-themed performances and soloists in the Riverbend Youth Chorale – Summer Festival Finale Concert.

Enjoy a night of professional wrestling entertainment in Godfrey as the Midwest Wrestling Coalition presents MWC Presents: Set the Standard, featuring a lineup of exciting local talent starting at 7 PM.

Spend a summer evening in Godfrey at Bakers & Hale with live hits from the '70s to 2000s by BC Homegrown in a relaxing atmosphere at BC Homegrown Live!.

Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton hosts the energetic band Money Shot live for a night of food, drinks, and music from 7 PM to 11 PM at Money Shot at Bon Air.

Laugh out loud at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves during the ComedySportz St. Louis match, an improv comedy event inspired by Whose Line Is It Anyway, suitable for all ages, with tickets starting at $12.

Downtown Alton's Pour Decisions hosts its biggest comedy night yet with high-energy stand-up and nonstop entertainment during Rolling on the River Comedy Night, running from 7:00 to 9:30 PM with tickets available on Eventbrite.

Relax with a unique yoga experience at Grafton Winery The Vineyards with Goat Yoga at Vineyards, combining nature, fitness, and adorable goats for a memorable session.

Events on Jun. 22, 2025

Celebrate the beauty of water gardens at the 25th Anniversary of St Louis Water Garden Society tour - Pond-O-Rama on June 21-22, 2025, where private gardens in Manchester, MO, will open their serene ponds and waterfalls to the public for a tranquil weekend experience.

Support local artisans and farmers by visiting the Bethalto Farmers Market 2025 at Central Park in Bethalto, IL, on June 22, 2025, where you can find handmade and homegrown products to enjoy throughout the season.

Gear up for an exciting day of buying, selling, and trading at the Airsoft Swap Meet held at Bing Field in Alton, IL, on June 22, 2025, where airsoft enthusiasts can connect and find great deals during open play hours.

Enjoy a unique blend of floral creativity and literary exploration at Petals & Pages on June 22, 2025, at Germania Brew Haus in Alton, IL, where you can build your own flower bouquets while browsing a curated selection of new books.

Join the community celebration of a decade of faith and service at Father Marty’s 10th Anniversary Celebration on June 22, 2025, at Knights of Columbus Jerseyville in Jerseyville, IL, featuring a potluck and fellowship to honor Father Marty’s priestly milestone.

Experience the magic of Disney tunes performed by young talents at Dare to Dream JR: A Disney Musical Revue from June 19-22, 2025, at Alton Little Theater, IL, promising an enchanting evening filled with beloved songs and delightful performances.

Relax with live tunes by CJ Sounds at Live Music CJ Sounds on June 22, 2025, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, making it a perfect day to enjoy great music and local wines.

Discover the art of brewing and sample fresh beer at Behind the Glass Brewery Tours every Sunday, including June 22, 2025, at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, IL, where history and craft beer come together in a historic setting.

Spend a lively afternoon with friends and family at Sunday Funday at Bakers & Hale on June 22, 2025, in Godfrey, IL, featuring live music by the Heaton Brothers Duo, happy hour specials, and tasty wings from 3 to 6 PM.

Enjoy an evening of orchestral music with the Alton Municipal Band at Alton Municipal Band 2025 Season on June 22, 2025, at Haskell Park, Alton, IL, where the community gathers weekly to celebrate over a century of musical tradition.

More like this: