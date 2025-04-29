MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is addressing recent complaints about solicitors operating in the area, emphasizing that no active solicitation permits have been issued by the village.

The police department reminds residents that authorized solicitors must display a permit on a lanyard around their neck and are allowed to solicit only between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To obtain a solicitation permit in Maryville, individuals must pass a thorough background check, which must be completed before a permit is issued. This process is designed to protect the safety of the community.

Residents are urged to contact the Maryville Police Department if they have concerns or suspicions about any solicitor.

Authorities advise the public not to allow strangers into their homes or share personal information with unknown individuals. The police department underscores that community safety remains a top priority.

For any additional information, contact the Maryville Police at (618) 344-8899.

