SPRINGFIELD - Tax season is well underway, and with the documents and number-crunching come con artists looking to steal your money.

“As you prepare to file your state and federal income tax returns, it’s important to protect your personal information,” says Comptroller Mendoza. “Scammers use this time of year as an opportunity to take advantage of people just trying to get their paperwork done.”

Most commonly, con artists will pose as an IRS employee, contacting people by text, email or phone and asking for personal information or even offering a refund. Some calls may be threatening, saying the taxpayer needs to send money right away or click on a link to correct a problem on their return. The IRS’ preferred method of communication is mail through the USPS so be suspicious of any other contact.

What’s even scarier is that scammers are now using AI to replicate the voice of a trusted accountant or tax preparer so if you feel like something is off, ask that person a few questions since AI responses are limited in nature.

Another big concern the IRS says they are seeing is bad advice and misleading information circulating on social media like Facebook and TikTok. This often includes telling people they are eligible for specialty tax credits like the Fuel Tax Credit meant for off-highway business and farming and Sick Leave and Family Leave credits that are only meant for certain self-employed individuals. Additionally, the IRS says social media advice continues to circulate about a non-existent “Self-Employment Tax Credit” that’s causing taxpayers to file false claims.

Other scams include:

The “new client” scam in which fraudsters posing as potential clients email tax preparers and try to get them to click on a malicious link. Just like individuals, businesses should be wary of any suspicious looking emails and links.

Smishing occurs when con artists send a text reading something like “your account has now been put on hold," or "unusual activity report," and will include a fake “solutions" link to restore the recipient's account.

IRS telephone scams, where impersonators commonly target recent immigrants and those with limited English proficiency. The con artist will call and threaten arrest or deportation if payment is not made in the form of a gift card or wire transfer. If you truly owe money, the IRS will first mail you a bill.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Remember, neither the state nor the federal government will call taxpayers, threatening them and demanding payment via a wire transfer, credit, debit or gift card,” says Comptroller Mendoza. “That’s a sure sign of a scam.”

Find My Refund

Once you file your state taxes, you can visit Find My Refund on the Illinois Office of Comptroller website to check the status of your refund if applicable. We will check our records to determine if the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) has sent your information over to our office. The Illinois Office of Comptroller cannot issue a refund until we receive a voucher from IDOR. Our office mails out state income tax refunds within 24-48 hours of receiving the voucher from IDOR.

Last year, more than 900,000 people signed up to be notified when their return had been processed through the IOC’s Find My Refund feature.

Any tax-related questions can be directed to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The deadline to file income taxes is Tuesday, April 15, 2024.

More like this: