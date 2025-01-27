Comptroller Susana Mendoza recognizes Identity Theft Awareness Week and offers tips for protecting your personal information Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Identity theft occurs when someone steals your personal information such as Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers without your permission for their own financial benefit. Fraudsters may open new accounts or take out a loan in your name, steal your card information to make unauthorized purchases and use your information to obtain medical benefits, disability checks or unemployment benefits. “It’s scary to think about someone assuming your identity and potentially wiping out your bank account, ruining your good credit, or getting a fake driver’s license in your name,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help protect yourself and your wallet.” First, the warning signs: Receiving bills for items you didn’t buy.

Your credit report shows accounts you did not open.

You receive calls from debt collectors for accounts or purchases you didn’t authorize.

You’re denied a loan because your credit is suddenly bad. Tips for preventing identity theft include: Inspect your banking statements regularly for unknown charges.

Verify that the statements in your health insurance plan match the care that you have received.

Avoid answering calls that you do not recognize. If it’s important, they will leave a message.

Avoid sharing personal information on social media such as your date of birth, email address and family member’s names. Doing so can make you more susceptible to scams and password hacking.

Shred all documents containing personal and financial information before throwing away or recycling. Also, collect your mail every day and if you go on vacation, have your mail put on hold while you’re gone.

Be aware of “skimming,” where devices are installed at an ATM or gas station pump to collect your card and pin data. The FBI recommends using the gas pumps closest to the store and in direct view of the store employee, since those pumps are less likely to be targeted. Run your debit card as a credit card or use the “tap to pay” feature if available. It’s also advised to only use ATM’s in well-lit areas and to take a close look at the keypad. If it looks like there is an overlay, that quite possibly is a skimming device.

Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication if available for any websites or accounts. The three credit bureaus: It’s important to check your credit history at least once a year through either Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. Each credit bureau offers one free credit report annually. The three credit bureaus can set up a credit freeze, which restricts access to your credit report. That means you, or anyone else, won’t be able to open a new line of credit unless the freeze is lifted. You can request a credit freeze even if you haven’t been a victim of identity theft. Article continues after sponsor message If you suspect fraud, you can also request a fraud alert be placed on your credit report. This will make it harder for someone to open a new account in your name. Both options are free. Contact information below: Equifax: www.Equifax.com, 800-525-6285 Experian: www.Experian.com, 888-397-3742 TransUnion:www.TransUnion.com, 800-680-7289 What to do if your identity is stolen: Call the Illinois Attorney General’s Identity Theft Hotline at: 866-999-5630.

Contact the three credit reporting bureaus and have a freeze or fraud alert initiated.

Contact your bank and credit card companies.

You may need to file a police report.

More information at: www.IdentityTheft.gov Comptroller Mendoza adds “Identity theft can cause all kinds of problems for victims, ranging from running up your credit card to someone committing a crime in your name, so it’s imperative that you safeguard your personal information.” The Illinois Office of Comptroller offers Smart Consumer workshops covering identity theft, fraud and more to interested communities and organizations. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending