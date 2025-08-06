SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Office of Comptroller (IOC) will once again have a tent at the Illinois State Fair, offering visitors exciting giveaways, cold water, games, information about the office’s programs and services, and a chance to learn more about what the IOC does as the state’s fiscal watchdog.

“I absolutely love the Illinois State Fair, and I hope in between rides and lemonade shake-ups that fairgoers will visit my tent and see what the role of Comptroller is all about and where their tax dollars are going,” said Comptroller Mendoza.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, the IOC will hold its popular dog adoption event at the fair:

On Tuesday, August 12th, WILD Canine Rescue in Springfield will be at the tent from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with some of the group’s adorable dogs available for adoption. Come out and spend some time with the pooches looking for a forever home and learn more about the IOC’s Comptroller’s Critters program.

At last year’s event with WILD at the Illinois State Fair, three dogs found new families!

The Illinois Comptroller’s tent is located on the north side of Brian Raney Avenue.

More like this: