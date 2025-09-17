SPRINGFIELD – The State and University Employees Combined Appeal (SECA) kicks off today, Wednesday, September 17th, and runs through November 12th, 2025. SECA offers state government and university employees the opportunity to donate to their favorite charities through payroll deduction.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Chip In and Help Out.” The idea is that we can all do our part, and SECA makes that easy. There are more than 1,600 local, state and national charities in the program, and this year, University of Illinois Men’s Golf Head Coach and professional golfer Mike Small is the honorary chair.

“I’m so proud that our state employees have given $84 million to charities through SECA – I’d love to see everyone chip in this year,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “Whether it’s a few dollars each paycheck or a larger donation, your contribution will make a difference. Charities in SECA address needs like affordable housing and medical research and provide support for sexual assault survivors and neglected animals.”

During the campaign, employees can sign up to donate a certain amount from each paycheck to the charities of their choice. One-time gifts are also an option. SECA “Ambassadors” at state agencies and universities also organize fundraisers throughout the campaign, such as golf outings, bake sales and chili cook-off contests.

“I am pleased to serve as honorary chair this year,” said U of I Men’s Golf Coach Mike Small. “And while your chip shot may come up short, your generous gift certainly won’t.”

Participating charities are thankful for the support.

“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation for state employees for their past participation and to also urge them to participate in this year’s 2025 SECA campaign. The importance of every dollar given truly makes a difference for nonprofits around the state. The SECA campaign demonstrates the power of collective giving and that you are not just donating – you are the real life plot twist in someone’s story,” said Marne Fauser, President & CEO United Way of Central Illinois.

The SECA workplace giving campaign was created in 1983 and is now administered by the Illinois Office of Comptroller (IOC). Comptroller Mendoza serves as the Director and Statutory Chair. Since it began, state employees have contributed more than $84 million dollars through the program.

