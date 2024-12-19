SPRINGFIELD - As we get ready to say goodbye to 2024, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is looking back at some of the highlights in her office over the past year.

“We’ve made such incredible strides in Illinois, and I enjoy reflecting each year on some of our top moments,” says Comptroller Mendoza. “I’m so proud of the work my office does to help the state maintain financial stability and serve the taxpayers.”

We’ll be counting down to New Year’s Eve with some of the Illinois Office of Comptroller’s highlights:

#10 Giving back: For the 8th straight year, Comptroller Mendoza and staff partnered with local human service agencies and laborers in the deep southern Illinois community of Cairo to give away 150 turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings. “I always enjoy this event and want the people of Cairo to know we love them and want to help,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “The fight local residents have for their city is inspiring.”

#9 Check for Cash returns money to taxpayers: This year, the IOC’s Check for Cash program received 241 requests for checks issued by the state that had never been cashed. Comptroller Mendoza’s team re-issued those 241 checks, totaling $842,922! The office currently has records of almost 150,000 uncashed checks worth over $50 million. Individuals, state vendors and other government entities can check if they have outstanding checks from the state: Check for Cash - The Illinois Office of Comptroller

#8 Fighting for prevailing wage: Comptroller Mendoza continued her efforts to protect workers on state construction projects by promoting the IOC’s efforts and tough enforcement of prevailing wage laws. She spoke to a number of labor groups around Illinois on the topic, so they know they have recourse if they aren’t being paid fairly. The Comptroller’s website makes it easy for workers who feel they have been shortchanged to file a complaint and the office is quick to suspend state payment to contractors violating the law. As of early December, the IOC received 112 inquiries about potential underpayment. Nearly half have been resolved and 53 cases remain open as we continue to work towards a resolution.

#7 Tracking return on investment: During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Comptroller Mendoza launched a new webpage detailing the state’s investments in women’s health care. The page shows how much the state spends on the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, which provides screenings, treatment and support to women who wouldn’t otherwise have access. Studies have shown that breast and cervical cancer is easier and less costly to treat when detected early, so, in addition to being good for women’s health, the program provides an excellent return on investment for the State of Illinois.

#6 Investors Summit: This fall, Comptroller Mendoza was honored to be invited to talk about Illinois’ financial comeback with investors at the Entrust Global Investors Summit in New York. “I’m always happy to share the success story of Illinois getting its finances in order and receiving nine credit upgrades in a row,” said Comptroller Mendoza.

#5 Asylum care transparency portal launched: Comptroller Mendoza announced a new portal on the IOC’s website to display all state expenditures related to the influx of asylum seekers sent to Illinois. “While the state is incurring expenses that, frankly, should be paid by the federal government, I want to make sure that taxpayers know exactly what the state is spending money on when it comes to the care of asylum seekers,” she said.

#4 Postal downsizing delayed: This summer, Comptroller Mendoza fought for new federal protections for USPS letter carriers and advised against plans to downsize the Springfield Post Office and send three million State of Illinois checks a year to St. Louis to be processed and sent back to Illinois. Two weeks later, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced the downsizing of the Springfield office was on hold until at least 2025. The Comptroller expressed concerns about the safety of letter carriers and potential delays in vital state payments reaching those who need them most.

#3 Paying pensions earlier: Thanks to new language in the budget implementation bill passed by lawmakers, the office was able to make its first pre-pension payment in July. This is a cash management tool requested by Comptroller Mendoza that lets the IOC make additional pension payments outside of the preset monthly amount and keeps more money in the state’s pension system’s portfolios to further grow earnings.

#2 Credit outlook boost: Moody's Analytics changed its outlook on Illinois bonds from "stable" to "positive" in April. "Bond rating agencies notice when Illinois puts more money towards the Rainy Day Fund and the Pension Stabilization Fund, as we have been and must continue to keep doing," Comptroller Susana Mendoza said.

#1 Closed the year with more funds on-hand: As Fiscal Year 2024 ended on June 30th, Comptroller Mendoza reported another successful year in paying the state’s bills and obligations in a timely manner and adding money to the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Illinois ended the fiscal year with all bills paid and a with a cash balance of $1.7 billion in the General Revenue Fund…a level the state hadn’t seen since 1999. By Dec. 31, 2024, the Rainy Day Fund is projected to stand at about $2.23 billion, and Comptroller Mendoza will continue to push for regular deposits into it and the Pension Stabilization Fund.

“2024 has been a solid year, but we know we face some fiscal challenges in 2025,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “I will continue serving as the voice of taxpayers and calling for responsible budgeting in the new year.”

