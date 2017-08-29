Cutler, IL —I thank legislators in both Houses from both parties for coming together to pass this historic bill to put school funding on a long-overdue path to equity in Illinois.

Educators and most importantly parents and children everywhere in Illinois can finally exhale and have confidence that their schools will open and stay open. I have prepared my Office to release an estimated $540 million in General State Aid owed to schools for the month of August as soon as the Governor signs the bill and after the State Board of Education transmits these vouchers to my Office. It is anticipated these payments will be issued within the next few days. My best wishes to all Illinois school children for a safe and productive school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Lauren Jackson Embraces Teaching Dream As Autism Specialist In O’Fallon School District 90
6 days ago
Duckworth Rails Against GOP Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP: “I’m Only Here Today Because of Programs Like These”  
Jun 25, 2025
BESt Healthcare Summer Program Spotlights Careers In Dentistry For 30 High School Students
3 days ago
Alton Marine Rises To The Ranks Of Warrant Officer: Career Shaped By Service, Sacrifice — and Riverbend Roots
Jul 4, 2025
Alton School Board Hires New High School Assistant Principal
Jun 18, 2025

 