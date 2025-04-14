SPRINGFIELD - As construction season gets underway, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is issuing a reminder about the state’s prevailing wage laws, requiring fair pay to workers on publicly financed projects.

The prevailing wage is set by county, marking the least amount of money and benefits a contractor is required to pay workers. Besides ensuring fair pay, these laws are also necessary to help create a level playing field and fair bidding process for all contractors on taxpayer funded projects.

“I want the hardworking people of Illinois who are building our roads, re-enforcing bridges and putting up new structures to know that we have their back,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “As state comptroller, I am the state’s chief fiscal and accountability officer and the last line of defense in making sure workers on public projects are paid properly.”

In 2019, Comptroller Mendoza signed an executive order to give state prevailing wage laws more teeth when it comes to enforcement. It let the Illinois Office of Comptroller (IOC) stop state payments to any contractor found to be in violation of prevailing wage laws.

“Shutting off the money spigot has proven to be an effective tool in deterring wage theft, and we want to hear from workers who feel they are not being paid in accordance with state law,” Mendoza continued.

One case involved an employer for a broadband project who was violating the law. The company had its payments frozen and was forced to pay back wages and fines in 2023. Two of the employees were underpaid by more than $20,000.

Over the past year there has been an uptick in suspected prevailing wage violations statewide. So far in 2025, our office has received 50 complaints of potential violations, and 28 have already been resolved.

A portal on the IOC website makes it easy for individuals to submit a complaint, which is then investigated by office staff.

For more information, visit the Comptroller’s prevailing wage webpage.

