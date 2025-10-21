SPRINGFIELD - Women business owners looking to expand sales and win government contracts should consider the Illinois Office of Comptroller’s (IOC) SMART Business program, which provides free counseling and guidance on how to become certified as a small business or a women-owned business with the state.

“Getting certified means our hard-working business owners can take advantage of procurement opportunities with the State of Illinois, bidding on contracts specifically set aside for businesses in these specific categories,” said Comptroller Mendoza.

There are several advantages to doing business with the state. Business owners can count on a steady demand, create a track record of service to help win more clients, and grow revenue.

The SMART Business program has staff available to consult with business owners one-on-one throughout the process of becoming a certified vendor.

Interested business owners can sign up here:

Smart Business Illinois - The Illinois Office of Comptroller (illinoiscomptroller.gov) .

“I want to do all I can to help women grow their businesses, and thanks to years of hard work and fiscal discipline, the State of Illinois is now a solid partner,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “I encourage women business owners to take advantage of our assistance and become certified with the state.”

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, there are more than half a million women-owned businesses in Illinois employing more than 661,000 workers and bringing in $165 billion in revenue each year.

