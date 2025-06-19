CHICAGO HEIGHTS – Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced Thursday that the Heights Crematory of Chicago Heights has had its license permanently revoked through a consent order.

“The practical effect of this order is that Heights and its owners will never operate a crematorium in the state of Illinois again,” Comptroller Mendoza said.

The consent order comes in response to a complaint from the Office of Comptroller alleging that Heights misrepresented and concealed material facts, engaged in dishonorable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct of character likely to deceive, defraud, or harm the public, acted in an incompetent manner, and committed gross malpractice, in violation of state law.

In February, the IOC was notified that Heights had bodies piled on top of each other, not in proper containers. Arriving at the crematory, our auditors confirmed they were storing bodies in inoperable refrigerated trailers and coolers, and/or were stacked in improper containers.

Our staff confronted crematory personnel with evidence of an undisclosed refrigerated trailer on the property. Heights management admitted the existence of an additional trailer they had concealed containing 19 bodies from Indiana. The owner continued accepting bodies from that same source even after she had said they would accept no more on Feb. 19.

Our office immediately shut down Heights and worked with staff to properly store bodies and complete the required paperwork so that the bodies could be cremated.

Part of the problem has been funeral directors dropping off bodies not in proper containers and without all necessary documentation leading to delays in cremations. But the crematory has a responsibility to demand all proper paperwork from the funeral directors and that bodies are delivered in proper containers, which Heights did not always do.

“I am appalled, disgusted, and deeply saddened by the disrespect Heights Crematory showed to the remains of the deceased, and we are working swiftly to strip the facility of its license,” Comptroller Mendoza said at the time. “No family should have to wonder what happened to their loved one when they pass or learn a deceased family or friend wasn’t treated with the utmost respect and dignity they deserve.”

Eventually 10 bodies and hundreds of cremated remains whose families Heights had not been able to trace were turned over to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, which has worked closely with the Comptroller’s office to address the problems at Heights. We would like to thank Chief Medical Examiner Ponni Arunkumar, M.D., and her staff for their help.

We would also like to thank the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which shares responsibility for overseeing death care issues with the Comptroller’s office.

The IOC’s Pre-need Licensing and Certification Enforcement program (PLACE) oversees crematories, as well as funeral homes and cemeteries that sell pre-need merchandise or services.

A hearing scheduled for June 24th on the complaint against Heights is no longer necessary because of this consent order.

If the public has any questions or concerns about a crematorium facility, they can contact our office’s Pre-need Licensing and Certification Enforcement (PLACE) division at 312-814-2451; our toll-free hotline: 877-203-3401 or email: PLACE@IllinoisComptroller.gov.

