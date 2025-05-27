SPRINGFIELD - Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s Dog Days of Summer campaign kicks off today and will run each Tuesday through Labor Day. The effort, in its second year, features dogs available for adoption from shelters around the state who are desperately looking for a new family.

“I am honored to carry on the Comptroller’s Critters program started by my dear friend Judy Baar Topinka, and our social media effort will help match dogs in need with people to love them” said Comptroller Mendoza.



Comptroller’s Critters features an online database of participating shelters around the state, searchable by county. Links to shelter websites, addresses and other information is available, including tips about pet adoption and care. Illinois shelters that would like to be added to the database should email: critters@illinoiscomptroller.gov .



“We have worked with Comptroller Mendoza’s office for a number of years, and are thankful for the Comptroller's Critters program,” said Jill Egizi, President of WILD Canine Rescue in Springfield. “We’ve also been able to partner with Comptroller Mendoza to host adoption events at the Illinois State Fair, where last year three dogs found new families.”



Comptroller’s Critters isn’t limited to just dogs and cats. Shelters listed also rescue hamsters, ferrets, horses, rabbits, pigs and other animals.



“If you’re looking for a new best friend, adoption is absolutely the way to go,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “You’re saving the life of a homeless pet and saving money because shelter pets are offered for a reasonable fee that typically includes vaccinations, spaying or neutering and microchipping. Plus, less animals on the street means less costs to local government for animal control.”



Watch for the Illinois Office of Comptroller’s (IOC) Dog Days of Summer posts every Tuesday on Facebook , Instagram , X and other IOC social media accounts.

