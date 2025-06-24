SPRINGFIELD - Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s new podcast, The Mendoza Podcast – Financial Talk that Makes Cents, covers a wide range of topics. This includes the basics of budgeting, investing, and saving for college.

“I’m a finance nerd at heart, and I really wanted to bring my knowledge, as well as advice from experts to the public,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “I think viewers and listeners will find some really great information in these episodes and have some fun along the way.”

New episodes will be launched every Monday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and coming soon...on Spotify. This first episode takes a look at how Comptroller Mendoza’s interest in all things financial began, and where the public can get started as well.

“In upcoming episodes we tackle some tough subjects, like talking to your spouse or partner about money, and paying for infertility treatments,” added Comptroller Mendoza. “We also explore what would happen if you hit it big and win a lottery jackpot and discuss some fun ways to teach kids about money.”

The Mendoza Podcast also explores the finances and benefits of pet adoption, economic development in southern Illinois and credit card debt.

Watch/listen to the Mendoza Podcast:

YouTube

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Spotify-coming soon!

