SPRINGFIELD - This is National Small Business Week and Comptroller Mendoza is highlighting programs that are available through the Illinois Office of Comptroller (IOC).

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 1.3 million small businesses in Illinois, employing 2.3 million people.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and I want to make sure they receive the support they need to be successful,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “My office’s Smart Business program provides the tools and know-how for businesses to become registered with various State of Illinois programs, making them eligible to bid on certain types of contracts.”

The Smart Business Program teaches business owners about the Illinois certification and procurement process, provides counseling, guidance, up-to-date resources, information, and alerts members of state contract opportunities. The idea is to expand the state’s contractor network and provide opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses.

IOC staff help small business owners through the process of registering for the Small Business Set-Aside Program, which features contracts “set-aside” for small business owners. This assistance includes instruction on what paperwork is needed, how to navigate the state’s BidBuy procurement system and what contract opportunities may be available.

“We want to make sure current and potential small and minority owned business owners get registered and then have an opportunity to bid on state contracts. My staff is ready to work with them one-on-one to get that done,” says Comptroller Mendoza.

The IOC can also walk business owners through the process of certifying as a minority/women/veteran/disabled owned business through the Business Enterprise Program (BEP) and offers resources for getting certified with the federal government, City of Chicago and other municipalities as well. It’s recommended that business owners begin by contacting the IOC and registering for the Small Business Set-Aside Program. They can register here and someone from the IOC will be in touch.

Additionally, the IOC offers presentations to organizations about the Smart Business program in-person or virtually. For more information, please call Julie Ayres at 312-814-0034 to inquire about scheduling.

