 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House of Representatives approved bipartisan legislation this morning to appropriate $600 million for Illinois’ public universities, community colleges and MAP grants for students attending college.

“I am pleased to announce that we have reached a compromise to get much needed funds for SIUE, Lewis & Clark Community College and Southwestern Illinois College,” said Rep. Kay. “This stopgap funding will help keep the doors open at all of Illinois’ universities and community colleges this fall. I applaud this bipartisan effort, I hope this is the beginning of more bipartisan agreements to follow.”

Amendment 3 to Senate Bill 2059 was approved by the Illinois General Assembly on Friday, Governor Rauner has agreed to sign the legislation as soon as it reaches his desk.

More like this:

Nov 15, 2024 - Budzinski Announces $215,152 to Improve Pedestrian Safety in Downtown Alton  

4 days ago - Duckworth/Durbin: City Of Alton To Receive $215,251 For Pilots To Policy: Slow Down Alton Program

Today - Budzinski Helps Pass Bipartisan Bill to Improve Home Health Care Options for Veterans  

Oct 16, 2024 - Budzinski to Present $500,000 Check for Parsons Place Preservation Project In East St. Louis

Jul 17, 2024 - Budzinski Presents $500,000 Check to Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled     

 