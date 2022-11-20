ST. LOUIS - To help commuters stay toasty on transit – while also spreading a little holiday cheer – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), Bureau of Transit Police, Metro Transit Public Safety and other partners will be hosting a public transit rider appreciation effort on Dec. 1, 2022. From 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. that day, those utilizing the North Hanley, Fairview Heights, Belleville, Central West End, Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44, Riverview and 5th & Missouri Transit Centers will receive a pair of complimentary “Stay Toasty on Transit”-themed, touchscreen-friendly gloves and a candy cane. Riders will also be reminded about the benefits of taking public transit during the winter months and learn how to register for CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home Program.

“Public transit is a great option for St. Louisans during the winter,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Those taking MetroLink, MetroBus or Metro Call-A-Ride or SCCTD’s Flyer services can avoid having to defrost personal vehicles, drive in hazardous road conditions and dodge unexpected traffic delays – while sitting back and enjoying the ride. Plus, individuals can take advantage of CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home Program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Guaranteed Ride Home Program is an incentive option for commuters who take public transportation, bike or even walk to work. It is designed to give them peace of mind knowing they can gain access to more immediate transportation options if a personal need arises. So, if winter weather impacts transit use – or a personal emergency, sickness or unscheduled overtime leaves them in a bind – commuters can get a subsidized ride via a ride-hailing service, like Lyft or a taxicab company, or by renting a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Commuters simply pay upfront for the entire cost of the ride home and then submit the receipt to Citizens for Modern Transit, which reimburses them 80 percent of the cost, up to $60 per ride. (Example: $45 ride-hailing service ride would mean that CMT pays $36, and the registered commuter pays $9). Commuters can utilize the program up to four times per year. Individuals must pre-register for the Guaranteed Ride Home Program.

To learn more about the “Stay Toasty on Transit” public transit rider appreciation event or to register for the free program, visit www.cmt-stl.org. Any extra gloves remaining after the event ends will be added to a selection of new winter gear items MetroLink Police Officers and Metro Transit Public Safety teams traditionally offer transit riders in need during the winter months.

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit, member supported organization that leads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region.

More like this: