ALTON - The completed work of a gas meter/line replacement project on West Third Street in Alton will bring a widely different appearance to the area.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said the present work is part of the Ameren Illinois project to move gas meters to street level. Rising groundwaters below the surface have previously interrupted downtown businesses when high floodwaters hit. The completion of this project will allow meters and the lines to remain open in those situations, Barnhart said.

Finish work with some decorative walls is presently underway with the gas/sewer line project. People should see a "really nice improvement for Downtown Alton," Barnhart said.

Barnhart stressed all the sidewalk work being ADA compliant. And said, the partnership between the City of Alton and Ameren was a perfect example of government and a business enterprise working together on a project that will pay huge dividends in the future.

State Street Phase 1: Resurfacing

Barnhart said the Illinois Department of Transportation bid opening was Friday for the State Street in Alton Phase 1: Resurfacing Project. He said that project will be discussed at the next council meeting. Barnhart hopes to see the project start in June or July.





