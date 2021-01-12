(Note: This is a story from the Illinois Policy Institute)

SPRINGFIELD - An internal caucus vote on Sunday put Michael Madigan nine votes short of the 60 he needs for a 19th term as speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives.

But it also revealed he enjoyed support from a majority of House Democrats.

The floor vote for speaker will not take place until immediately after the 102nd General Assembly is sworn in on Jan. 13. Ahead of that official vote, which will include House Republicans, House Democrats on Jan. 10 held an internal caucus vote to decide the next speaker. Madigan suspended his campaign for speaker after coming up short, but has not officially withdrawn.

Madigan is the target of a wide-ranging federal corruption investigation, which has resulted in four recent indictments and Commonwealth Edison agreeing to pay a $200 million fine for a yearslong scheme to curry favor with the speaker through $1.3 million in no-work contracts and patronage jobs to Madigan’s closest allies. Madigan has denied wrongdoing, and said he considers helping constituents find jobs to be part of his public service.

Madigan is the longest-serving speaker in American history, and has consolidated unprecedented power through parliamentary rules, control of the Illinois Democratic Party purse strings, and preventing good-government reforms, such as independently drawn political maps. Since he became speaker in 1983, Illinois’ credit rating has fallen from the highest possible score to the worst in the nation – driven primarily by unsustainable pension promises made to his allies in government worker unions.

The internal vote for speaker broke down as follows:

51 votes for Madigan

18 for Chicago state Rep. Ann Williams

Three votes for Aurora state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit

Article continues after sponsor message

One present vote: state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago



With no candidate commanding the 60 votes necessary to hold the speaker’s gavel, House Democrats may hold additional further internal votes ahead of inauguration day.

The following list is based on previously released statements, news reports and Statehouse sources.

Votes for Madigan (51)

Carol Ammons

Jaime Andrade

Dagmara Avelar

Kam Buckner

Kelly Burke

Lakesia Collins

Fred Crespo

John D’Amico

William Davis

Anthony DeLuca

Marcus Evans

Mary Flowers

La Shawn Ford

Edgar Gonzalez

Jehan Gordon-Booth

LaToya Greenwood

Michael Halpin

Sonya Harper

Greg Harris

Barbara Hernandez

Elizabeth Hernandez

Maura Hirschauer

Jay Hoffman

Frances Ann Hurley

Thaddeus Jones

Camille Lilly

Michael Madigan

Theresa Mah

Natalie Manley

Joyce Mason

Rita Mayfield

Debbie Meyers-Martin

Martin Moylan

Aaron Ortiz

Delia Ramirez

Robert Rita

Lamont Robinson

Sue Scherer

Justin Slaughter

Nicholas Smith

Katie Stuart

Curtis Tarver

André Thapedi

Dave Vella

Mark Walker

Lawrence Walsh

Emanuel Chris Welch

Jawaharial Williams

Janet Yang Rohr

Lance Yednock

Michael J. Zalewski

Votes for Williams (18)

Jonathan Carroll

Deb Conroy

Margaret Croke

Daniel Didech

Will Guzzardi

Eva-Dina Delgado

Robyn Gabel

Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz

Terra Costa Howard

Lindsey LaPointe

Anna Moeller

Bob Morgan

Suzanne Ness

Denyse Wang Stoneback

Maurice West

Ann Williams

Kathleen Willis

Sam Yingling

Votes for Kifowit (3)

Stephanie Kifowit

Michelle Mussman

Anne Stava-Murray

Present votes (1)

Kelly Cassidy

More like this: