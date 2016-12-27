NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY:

Twelve Compatibility Determinations (CDs) which evaluate various appropriate recreation, economic and commercial uses of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) are available for public comment from December 23, 2016-January 23, 2017.

The draft Compatibility Determinations re-evaluate the following uses of the Refuge:

Commercial Fishing

Environmental Education and Interpretation

Fishing

Farming

Haying

Hiking

Mushroom and Berry Collection

Research , Scientific Collection and Surveys by Third Parties

Scientific Collection and Surveys by Third Parties Trapping

Wildlife Observation, Photography and Wildlife Drive Routes

Commercial Recording

Tree Harvest by Third Parties for Habitat Management and Safety Purposes

These CDs can be found on the Two Rivers NWR website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers/. To provide a comment to a CD email tworivers@fws.gov by Jan 23.

CDs regarding these uses were originally completed in 2004 as part of the Mark Twain National Wildlife Refuge Complex’s Comprehensive Conservation Plan (CCP).

CDs must be re-evaluated every 10 years. The draft CDs re-evaluate these commercial uses originally addressed in 2004. The CCP, as well as the 2004 versions of these CDs are available at: https://www.fws.gov/Midwest/planning/marktwain/index.html. There are no changes being proposed to the CCP.

For more information, call the refuge office at 618-883-2524.

