EDWARDSVILLE - Gillian Trover, a compassionate nursing student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, is preparing for a medical mission trip to Costa Rica aimed at providing healthcare to underserved communities.

The trip, organized through her School of Nursing, is scheduled to take place in the near future, with Trover and her fellow students offering basic medical care, health education, and emotional support to individuals who often lack regular access to healthcare.

Trover described nursing as a calling rooted in compassion and service.

“Nursing isn’t just a career for me — it’s a calling,” she said. The mission trip will allow her to treat patients with limited healthcare options, teach basic health practices, and learn cultural humility, all while gaining hands-on experience that will shape her future nursing career.

The total cost of the trip is $3,625, covering flights, transportation, lodging, meals, program fees, and travel insurance. As a full-time student, Trover is seeking financial support through fundraising efforts to help cover these expenses. She emphasized the importance of the trip beyond clinical experience, noting it as an opportunity to serve with dignity and grace.

“If I’m unable to raise the full amount or cannot make up the difference out of pocket, any donations I receive will be used responsibly,” Trover said, explaining that funds would either contribute to the trip costs or be redirected to her nursing school tuition to support her education.

Trover encourages anyone interested to donate, share her fundraising efforts, or send messages of encouragement as she prepares for the journey. She expressed gratitude for the support she has received and highlighted the mission’s alignment with her values of compassion, learning, and cultural connection.

“This mission represents everything I’ve worked toward: compassion, learning, cultural connection, and purpose,” Trover said. “I want to use my hands to heal, my heart to listen, and my spirit to serve.”

She closed with this comment: "Thank you for being part of my story. Whether you donate, share, or simply send love my way, I feel incredibly grateful to have your support behind me."

How You Can Help

Every act of kindness — no matter how small — moves me closer to this goal. Here's how you can support:

Donate if you’re able (even $5 helps more than you know!)

Share this page with friends, family, or anyone who might be inspired to give

Send a message of encouragement or prayer as I prepare for this journey

Click here for Gillian's GoFundMe.

