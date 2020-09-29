Community Voter Registration Drive-Thru Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Branch NAACP and Fourward, an Edwardsville community group are cosponsoring three (3) Voter Registration Drive-Thru on the following days: Article continues after sponsor message Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church’s parking lot off Olive Street in Edwardsville, IL. Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church’s parking lot off Olive Street, Edwardsville, IL. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 6;00 p.m., St. John United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025. The program is opened to the public. For more information call 618-656-7219. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending