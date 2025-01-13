JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating Kaila M. Vatole, who has been missing for two years. Vatole was last seen walking away from a residence on Little Piasa Road in rural Dow on Jan. 8, 2023.

Despite extensive searches and investigations, authorities have been unable to find any trace of the 40-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office reported that her family continues to experience deep concern for her welfare and whereabouts.

Kaila Vatole is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with multiple tattoos, including a prominent one on her neck. She has a medical condition that requires a colostomy and has previously faced challenges related to homelessness.

The sheriff's office noted that she has lived in various communities, including Carlinville, Wood River, East Alton, and Alton.

In an effort to gather more information, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has urged farmers and hunters in the area to remain vigilant as they traverse their properties, looking for any clothing items, personal belongings, or other signs of human presence.

Anyone with information regarding Kaila Vatole's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 498-6881.

