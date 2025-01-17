SHILOH - In the wake of a devastating house fire that left the Weathers family homeless, community members are rallying to support them through a fundraiser organized by Emily Heightman and Rob Ayres. The fire occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Shiloh, resulting in a total loss of the family’s home, although all family members and their pets were unharmed.

The Weathers family, known for their generosity and active involvement in local community initiatives, now faces the daunting task of rebuilding their lives. Heightman and Ayres have launched this fundraiser to assist with the long-term recovery process, emphasizing that any contribution, regardless of size, would be greatly appreciated.

“Rebuilding will be a long journey, and we’re seeking help to cover long-term recovery,” said Heightman. “Thank you for your kindness and generosity in this difficult time for the Weathers family.”

To contribute to the Weathers family's recovery, donations can be made through their GoFundMe page, which can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-weathers-family-rebuild-after-fire

