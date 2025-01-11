EDWARDSVILLE — A local community is rallying to support Kate Baumgartner, the owner of Sacred Grounds Coffee, as she faces unexpected medical bills due to a difficult diagnosis. The fundraising effort, organized by Connie Fish, aims to alleviate the financial burden on Baumgartner, who has been a vital part of the Edwardsville community.

The initiative comes after Baumgartner encountered significant medical expenses that have arisen despite her health insurance. According to Fish, the bills stem from a complex medical situation, which has left Baumgartner with higher costs than if she were uninsured.

"These medical bills have not been born out of lack of health insurance or irresponsibility, but rather from tricky diagnosis, and gross shortfall in coverage for tests and treatments," Fish stated.

Article continues after sponsor message

Baumgartner is known for her commitment to the community, having hosted local art shows, live music nights, and contributed to various charity events and school fundraisers.

"She truly embodies the spirit of giving," Fish noted, emphasizing the impact Baumgartner has had on local residents.

The community's response aims to show gratitude for Baumgartner's contributions and support her during this challenging time.

Fish encourages residents to contribute to the fundraiser, stating, "Every little bit helps, and if you can chip in, we’d be incredibly grateful."

As the campaign progresses, the community hopes to relieve Baumgartner of financial stress, allowing her to focus on her health and recovery.

Click here for Kate's GoFundMe.

More like this: