CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A community is rallying to support a grieving family following the death of 15-year-old Charles E. Jones, who was fatally injured in a shooting on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The shooting incident occurred in the 100 block of Lazarcheff, and Jones succumbed to his injuries three days later, on Tuesday, February 25.

In response to this tragedy, his sister, ShaMarla, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses. She noted that the family did not have insurance for her brother.

Article continues after sponsor message

“No amount is too big or small and I appreciate any amount given,” ShaMarla stated in the campaign. She also provided an alternative method for contributions, stating, “If you don’t want to give through GoFundMe you can cash app $Destinymarj. Thank you for your support during this hard time.”

The GoFundMe effort reflects the family's need for community support during this difficult period.

To contribute to the GoFundMe for Charles E. Jones, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lay-charles-jr-to-rest

More like this: