ALTON - Members and staff from Calvary Baptist Church, Calvary Christian School, and the Alton Police Department’s Facilities Crew collaborated this past weekend to refresh the landscaping at the Alton Police Department.

The joint weekend landscaping effort aimed to enhance the appearance of the department’s grounds for the local community.

The volunteers, including Dave and Karl from the Facilities Crew, contributed their time and labor to improve the outdoor environment surrounding the police department.

The Alton Police Department acknowledged their efforts, expressing gratitude for the group’s commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere.

“From all of us at APD — thank you for your time, energy, and commitment to making our department a welcoming place,” Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

Chief Ford said the project highlights ongoing community support and cooperation between local organizations and law enforcement in Alton.