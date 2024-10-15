GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney High School hosted its annual Breast Cancer Awareness volleyball game on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, featuring a spirited match between Father McGivney Catholic and Staunton's girls' volleyball team. The event aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer, a cause that resonates deeply with many in the community.

The McGivney players and many fans donned pink shirts, symbolizing their commitment to the cause and creating a vibrant atmosphere during the match.

There were freshmen, junior varsity and varsity matches played during the night, so there were plenty of pink T-shirts on the floor throughout the exciting night.

Father McGivney Catholic High Head Girls volleyball Coach Jake Williams expressed the significance of the event, noting that it holds personal meaning in his heart due to his mother’s battle with breast cancer.

"It is very close to me in my eyes," Williams said. "I am proud of the effort of the girls and their coordinator for the event, Stacy Ivinik, and the efforts of all the players and their parents.

"Stacy Ivinik has been instrumental in leading the awareness campaign for the past four to six years, rallying support from parents and the community. Stacy's daughter, Sabrina, is a member of our team."

"This is always a good cause," Williams added. "One of the things I love about volleyball is how it brings people together for a purpose. It is great to see so many girls participating in this event."

The annual game not only serves as a competitive event but also as a reminder of the importance of breast cancer awareness in the community.

