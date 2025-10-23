WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Business Alliance's Annual Downtown Trick or Treat event attracted a large crowd, and many children left the event with bags full of candy on Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. along Ferguson Avenue in Downtown Wood River.

Children and families walked through Downtown Wood River and visited participating businesses, and enjoyed an evening of costumes, candy, and community activities.

“This event showcases the teamwork and community pride that continue to make our downtown grow,” said Kristen Burns of the Wood River Business Alliance. Burns emphasized that the event is a community effort, noting that police and fire departments, local churches, coffee shops and other businesses all took part.

“It is great to see so many people enjoy our downtown,” she said.

Burns also highlighted ongoing improvements in the area, including recent construction projects and new murals.

“A building across the street from us has been redone,” she said from Our Daily Show's area in downtown on Wednesday night during the broadcast. “We have a mural greeting from Wood River that just finished last week, and we have another mural being installed in the downtown west end as we speak.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The event aimed to bring together a variety of local organizations and businesses to create a festive atmosphere. Burns mentioned Riverbend Family Ministries and Cafe LaNae Bakery were two that she thought put significant effort into their displays and greeting of people during the event.

For more information or to learn how businesses can participate in future events, visit https://www.wrbusinessalliance.org/.

A special thanks to our sponsors Mark Smith - Shelter Insurance, Modified Auto Sound and Colman's Country Campers for supporting Riverbender.com’s coverage of the Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat.

More like this: