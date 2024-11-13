EDWARDSVILLE — The Annual Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade took place on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, honoring those who have served in the military with a lively procession through the city.

The parade route began on Main Street in Edwardsville, turned west onto Vandalia Street, continued down St. Louis Street, and concluded at Lincoln School.

The event drew a significant turnout, showcasing strong community support for veterans. Doug Thompson, commander of the Edwardsville American Legion, a key sponsor of the parade, expressed appreciation for the participation.

“We loved it. The weather was perfect for November. We had a great turnout and loved the support that came from everybody,” Thompson said. He noted that this year featured the most entries of any Veterans Day Parade in recent memory in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thompson emphasized the importance of recognizing veterans, stating, “It is great to see the support on Veterans Day and celebrate all sacrifices, big and small. It is a great day.”

The parade was organized in partnership with the Rotary Club of Edwardsville, which helped coordinate the event.

“We always thank them [the Edwardsville Rotary]. They do a great job,” Thompson said. The community came together to provide free hot dogs and chili, with beverages available to the public.

The local American Legion Auxiliary contributed to the festivities by decorating the hall, enhancing the overall experience for attendees at the conclusion of the event. Additionally, a Jeep crew was on hand to transport veterans throughout the parade, further highlighting the community's commitment to honoring those who have served.

Thompson concluded by acknowledging the support from various groups, including the Edwardsville Police Department, Edwardsville Fire Department, other fire departments and the Rotary, stating, “Everyone does a good job of supporting veterans in Edwardsville.”

More like this: