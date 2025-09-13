O'FALLON - O'Fallon Police Department partnered with the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois in a fundraising event held Thursday evening, Sept. 11, 2025, at the O'Fallon Police Department.

The third annual "Let's Go to Jail for Special Olympics Illinois" event brought together community members, local athletes, and their families to raise money for the organization.

During the event, four local athletes and their families shared their personal stories, while participants, referred to as "inmates," competed to raise the most "bail" money.

The effort resulted in a record-breaking total of more than $37,000 raised for Special Olympics Illinois.

A significant portion of the funds came from local schools, whose administrators raised a combined $17,470. Notably, Principal Ybarra of St. Clare Catholic School and Superintendent Hruby of O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 each raised over $6,000. The top individual fundraiser was Brad McCartney and his daughter Lily, who collectively raised $6,780.

The event originated three years ago from an idea by Jimmy Ford, an O'Fallon Police Department Citizen's Police Academy graduate and current O'Fallon City Council member.

Ford collaborated with OPD officers to establish the event, which has now raised a total of $100,000 over three years.

Organizers expressed gratitude to all volunteers and donors who contributed to the success of the event and the ongoing support of Special Olympics Illinois.