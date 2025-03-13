ALTON – The Funky Cards & Collectables store in downtown Alton was broken into and robbed Tuesday night. Fortunately, an outpouring of community support has helped them reopen as of Wednesday.

The suspect or suspects, who currently remain at large, smashed the store’s glass front door and a glass case of vintage Pokémon cards, stealing most of the cards inside. In an announcement on social media, store representatives said the “perpetrator rode away on a bicycle.”

Several community members commented on the post stating they were willing to help with clean-up efforts. An employee of Players Corners Trading Cards said they will contact Funky Cards & Collectables if anyone attempts to sell them products they suspect were stolen from the store.

As of Wednesday morning, March 12, 2025, Funky Cards & Collectables announced they had made repairs and were ready to reopen for the evening, thanking the community for their support.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the store offset the losses incurred from the damages and stolen product. To contribute, visit the GoFundMe page here.

