ALTON — The young parents of a 6-month-old baby girl who died earlier this month are seeking community support to provide a peaceful burial and memorial for their daughter.

Karma Perry and her partner, both 16 years old, lost their daughter, Leilani Blake Outsey, at 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Perry described Leilani as a joyful child who brought happiness to those around her. “She had a smile on her face every day from the day she was born. She was so smart, so strong, and loved is an understatement,” Perry said.

The young couple has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $6,000 to cover burial expenses, including a memorial and tombstone. As of this week, the fundraiser has raised over $1,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Perry, who works a minimum wage job, said she and her partner are doing their best to cope with the loss while relying on family support.

“Our baby was taken from us way too soon,” she said. “A beautiful girl, a beautiful life, a beautiful soul gone way too soon, and our Leilani deserves to be laid at peace, with the most beautiful memorial and tombstone.”

The family is asking the community to contribute or share the fundraiser to help honor Leilani’s short but meaningful life.

Click here for the GoFundMe.