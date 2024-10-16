WOOD RIVER - The annual Downtown Trick or Treat event is set to return to Wood River from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

Local businesses will welcome children from the area to walk along Ferguson Avenue and collect treats at participating locations.

Kristen Burns, Executive Director of the Wood River Business Alliance, noted the community spirit surrounding the event.

"Everyone has a lot of fun at this event, and we get great participation from businesses as well as the community. We start stocking up on candy pretty early," she said. The event sees participation from local businesses, churches, and emergency services, contributing to a festive atmosphere.

Mayor Tom Stalcup emphasized the safety and community engagement aspects of the event.

Stalcup said: "The downtown trick or treat is a great safe experience for the community. I invite everyone to come out and participate and say hello to the downtown businesses."

Stalcup also highlighted the growth of downtown Wood River, noting the excitement of new business owners experiencing this community tradition.

Participating businesses will be marked with balloons, and parking will be available in downtown lots and along side streets. The event aims to foster a sense of community while providing a safe environment for children to enjoy Halloween festivities.

