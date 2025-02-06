ALTON — A move this week by Mac's Pizza and Poker to donate lunch to the Alton Police Department is a prime example of what a business can do to fully serve the community.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude this week to Mac's Pizza and Poker for providing lunch to officers, highlighting the importance of community support for local law enforcement. The event took place as part of a broader effort to foster relationships between the police and the community they serve.

The lunch, which included pizza and calzones, was delivered to the department on an unspecified date. Officers noted that such gestures of kindness from local businesses are appreciated and contribute significantly to morale.

"A huge shoutout to Mac's Pizza and Poker for bringing down some delicious pizza and calzones for lunch today," the police department said in a statement. "Your generosity and support mean the world to us, and we truly appreciate the kindness you show to our department."

Rob Lenhardt, one of the owners of the Mac's operations, said community contributions often go unnoticed, particularly during challenging times. Lenhardt pointed out that many local businesses, including Sammi's Sandwiches, Bluff City Grill, Fast Eddie's Chicken and many more regularly support community initiatives, such as the police and youth sports teams.

"A lot of small stuff goes unnoticed, not just us but as a whole," he remarked.

In addition to the police department lunch, Mac's recently recognized the efforts of the City of Alton's Public Works department by providing lunch to its crew after they worked for days to clear 12 inches of snow from the streets.

Mac's Expansion Project Underway

Mac's in Downtown Alton is undergoing an expansion project that began in August 2024. The project, which is set to be completed in mid-April 2025, will add a fourth bar, new bathrooms, and the ability to walk through Mac's biergarten, along with 35 additional TVs to the establishment on Third Street.

As local businesses continue to navigate economic challenges exacerbated by rising food prices, the police department's acknowledgment of their contributions underscores the vital role that community support plays in fostering a sense of unity and resilience.

