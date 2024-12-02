BELLEVILLE - A veteran employee of the Belleville Street Department was seriously injured following a collision with an SUV while he was preparing for the annual Santa Parade this past weekend in Belleville.

David Harris, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries on Friday as he set up barricades on a downtown street near City Hall.

The incident occurred shortly before the parade was scheduled to begin. David Harris has dedicated 36 years to the Belleville Street Department and was actively involved in the preparations for the community event.

He was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Belleville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

No further details have been released at this time.

