WHO: ACSL (Alton Community Service League) Holiday Gift Wrap Services

WHEN: Saturday, December 7, 2019 through Tuesday, December 24, 2019

WHERE: Alton Square Mall – Lower Level between Hayner Library and JC Penney

DETAILS: The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is offering its annual gift-wrapping services at Alton Square Mall (lower level between Hayner Library and JC Penney) December 7th through the 24th.

Alton Community Service League members will wrap gifts Monday-Saturday from 10:00- 8:00 and Sundays from 12:00-6:00. Hours will be 10:00-6:00 on December 12th and 24th. Proceeds will go towards area beautification and grants to area non-profit organizations.

The Alton Community Service League has been holding this annual fundraiser at the Alton Square Mall since 1978.

