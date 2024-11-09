ALTON - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) will host its November STREAM Series event at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, giving community members the opportunity to mingle with reps from NGRREC and the Missouri Botanical Garden.



It will take place from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

“Join us for a celebration of community science,” Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said. “This free event will showcase how community members contribute to vital research projects that impact our environment and public health.”

The Missouri Botanical Garden will highlight its Mosquito Alert STL program. This initiative uses qualitative and quantitative research methods to understand how communities can partner with public health agencies to advance scientific understanding of mosquitoes.

Participants will learn how community scientists are helping to investigate mosquito control strategies that are both effective and environmentally sound.

NGRREC will showcase three of its most impactful programs: Illinois RiverWatch, Winter Chloride Watch and FrogWatch. Discover how these community science initiatives are monitoring the health of waterways and contributing to data collection that informs critical environmental decisions.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to learn about community science, connect with researchers and discover how you can get involved in making a difference,” Doerr said.

Learn more about the STREAM Series at https://www.ngrrec.org/education/stream-series.html.

Questions? Please contact ngrreceducation@lc.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

