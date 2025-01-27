ALTON – A mudslide occurred at Riverview Park on Jan. 13, 2025, prompting the Alton Parks and Recreation Department to temporarily close the area above the bluffs. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and nearby structures, including the Abbott Machine Shop, sustained no damage.

The mudslide was triggered by a combination of weather conditions, including snow-covered bluffs, frozen ground, and recent sunny days that melted the snow. These factors caused the top layer of soil and vegetation, classified as loess soil, to slide off the steep bluff face, accumulating at its base.

In response to the incident, Lyndsey Younger, the Interim Parks and Recreation Director, emphasized the department's commitment to public safety.

"We recognize the importance of Riverview Park to our community and are exploring all viable options to ensure the safety of our visitors while preserving access to this cherished space," Younger said.

The department is aware that addressing the stability of the bluff may involve significant financial investment, with potential permanent solutions estimated to cost millions of dollars. While the current closure is a precautionary measure, Younger said the department is actively seeking long-term strategies to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Younger said the Alton Parks and Recreation Department plans to consult with experts in geotechnical engineering and environmental management as they explore options.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the community," Younger said.

For further information, residents can contact the Alton Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 463-3580 or via email at lyounger@cityofaltonil.gov. Updates will also be available on the department's website at https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/park-and-recreation/

