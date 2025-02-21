Our Daily Show Interview! Community RV & Boat Storage

BRIGHTON/JERSEYVILLE - Community RV and Boat Storage has got you covered — literally.

The storage company has a location in Brighton and recently opened a new facility in Jerseyville. Owner Jon Shrimpton says it’s the perfect place to park your camper, boat, motorcycle, lawnmower, tractor, or any other equipment that you want to keep out of the weather and safely stored away.

“People pay such an amount of money for RVs and boats, and all you’re doing is preserving the life of what your investment is,” Shrimpton said. “People take their investment. They insure it with us to take care of it. We want it to be a nice facility, easy in and out. It needs to be top-notch, and it is.”

Located at 15441 IL-111 in Brighton and 310 McBride Street in Jerseyville, both facilities have security cameras, 24/7 keypad access, fences, automatic gates and light systems to enhance security. They have a wide range of storage options available, from mini storage in Brighton to bigger garages in both Brighton and Jerseyville.

Shrimpton noticed a lack of storage space in the community and decided to create his own. He previously co-owned an inspection business in St. Louis, so he is familiar with being an entrepreneur. But the storage business has been a great new experience ever since he built the first location in Brighton three years ago.

Community RV and Boat Storage expanded to Jerseyville in December 2024, and Shrimpton is pleased that they have already welcomed a lot of people to their facility. Looking forward, he hopes to expand the Brighton facility soon and completely fill both locations.

“This just seemed like a need in the community in the Madison County, Jersey County, Macoupin County area, that just wasn’t being met,” he explained. “There just wasn’t anywhere to go. So we just had a niche and thought, ‘Man, what a good idea. Let’s do it.’”

Shrimpton remembers driving through the community after the snowstorm in January and seeing many campers and boats with two inches of ice on them. Community RV and Boat Storage aims to mitigate these risks by providing covered storage.

He noted that more people have bought campers in the past few years, and they can’t or don’t want to store them in their driveways. He is happy to offer a place for these community members to keep this equipment. He shared that they have one customer who lives in Arkansas and camps in Batchtown, and the customer was pleased he wouldn’t have to haul his camper all the way home.

Shrimpton strives to make sure their prices are competitive. Additionally, customers who pay with cash or check save $5 every month.

He noted that you can reserve your spot and pay completely online, but he has discovered that many people like having that “personal relationship.” He is happy to meet people at either location, walk through the facilities with them, and talk about their options.

Ultimately, Community RV and Boat Storage aims to provide an important service in the Brighton and Jerseyville communities. Whatever you want to store, Shrimpton emphasized that they have options, and he is eager to talk to customers and help them decide what’s best for them. Operating both locations has been a positive experience so far, and he is excited to see what comes next for the locally-owned business.

“It has gone really, really good,” he added. “Now that we’re getting the word out, now’s when the phone is really starting to ring. It’s been a really good experience.”

For more information about Community RV and Boat Storage, call 618-494-8811 or visit their official website at rvboatstorage.rentals

