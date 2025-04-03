COLLINSVILLE - A house fire on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Collinsville has left a family in distress, prompting Robin Lucas to organize a fundraiser to support her sister Beth, their grandmother Jackie, and Jackie’s roommate Nancy, who lost their home in the blaze.

The fire has not only destroyed their residence but has compounded the challenges they already faced. Jackie is currently undergoing rehabilitation for cancer, while Beth is unable to work due to disabilities resulting from previous cancer treatments. As a result, the family is now seeking to secure new housing that accommodates their specific needs.

Lucas expressed the emotional toll of the incident: "It was so devastating to see them walk away and have just the clothes on their back.” She emphasized the community's support, noting the "outpouring of love and prayers" from friends and neighbors, which has been greatly appreciated by the family.

Article continues after sponsor message

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise funds to assist with immediate housing needs and other essentials as they navigate this difficult time. Lucas remarked, “Donations of any kind are wonderful,” highlighting the urgency of their situation.

As the family begins the process of rebuilding their lives, Lucas remains hopeful, and said, “Times are hard, and prayer does work.”

For the GoFundMe, click here.

More like this: